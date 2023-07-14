Watch CBS News
Local News

WBZ sources: Barricaded man in custody after domestic situation on Cutler Street in Worcester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ sources: Barricaded man in custody after domestic situation in Worcester
WBZ sources: Barricaded man in custody after domestic situation in Worcester 00:44

WORCESTER - A man is in custody after sources tell WBZ he barricaded himself in a home following a domestic situation in Worcester.

Sources said the man was spotted walking with a gun in his hand, then took off running. He ended up on Cutler Drive, where sources said he barricaded himself on the first floor of a three-decker. Video from the scene showed crowds of police officers and the street blocked off by crime scene tape.

After negotiating with police for at least two hours, sources said the man was taken into custody. His girlfriend was not with him at the time.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.