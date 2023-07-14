WBZ sources: Barricaded man in custody after domestic situation on Cutler Street in Worcester

WORCESTER - A man is in custody after sources tell WBZ he barricaded himself in a home following a domestic situation in Worcester.

Sources said the man was spotted walking with a gun in his hand, then took off running. He ended up on Cutler Drive, where sources said he barricaded himself on the first floor of a three-decker. Video from the scene showed crowds of police officers and the street blocked off by crime scene tape.

After negotiating with police for at least two hours, sources said the man was taken into custody. His girlfriend was not with him at the time.