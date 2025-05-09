How a Worcester fashion designer started making clothes for Kendrick Lamar's tour

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at Gillette Stadium Monday, and when he does, he may be dressed in some Massachusetts fashion.

For Worcester native Antonio Corrales, it's a dream come true. Kendrick Lamar has been wearing the fashion designer's clothes across the country on his Grand National Tour.

Kendrick Lamar wears jeans designed by Corrales while performing in Arlington, Texas. Jose Quintanilla

"Our styles kind of aligned for this tour," explained Corrales. "I do a lot of military-inspired pieces. We just went collaborating on ideas from there."

Kendrick Lamar's fashion designer

Corrales is the owner and designer of Corrupt Kid. He was a sophomore at Bentley University when he started sewing with his grandmother. It was the start of a passion that would turn into his own brand.

"I was really into fashion and just wanted to make my own things, because I like making things from the ground up," he said.

The streetwear fashion brand was created in 2021. His unique style caught the eye of Kendrick Lamar's team.

"I take things that feel familiar, like button flies, zippers, pockets, and spin them in a way that hasn't been seen before."

Corrales was selected as one of the designers for the artist's 2025 tour. When Lamar's team reached out, he started making custom jeans, shorts and jackets for Kendrick himself.

"I followed through with it, submitted all the pieces by the deadline, and then the show in Dallas, kind of found out he was wearing them that night, which was pretty cool," Corrales said.

The singer also wore the Worcester designer's creations at his shows in New York and Charlotte, North Carolina.

On May 12th, Lamar will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Corrales and his family will also be there as a celebration of the brand's success.

"It will be a good night regardless of what he wears on stage," said Corrales.

Future women's line

For Corrupt Kid, this is just the start of the brand, born and bred in Worcester, and is now being seen on stages across the world.

"I want to continue designing. These last five years have felt like 10 in a good way just because of how many hours I've put into this. I'm really excited for the next five, 10 years. I want to keep growing and I love the people that support me."

Corrales is also working on expanding his collection to start a women's line.

Click here to see more of his work.