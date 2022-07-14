Worcester-area residents warned to avoid contact with Blackstone River after 879,000-gallon sewage overflow

WORCESTER - There was an overflow of 879,000 gallons of sewage into the Blackstone River in Worcester Thursday morning, the city said.

A notification from the Department of Public Works & Parks said the discharge happened between 4:23 a.m. and 5:03 a.m. at an outfall behind the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way.

"This overflow consists, or likely consists, of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste," the notification said. "Avoid contact with the affected water bodies for 48 hours after the overflow ceases due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants."

The Blackstone River where the sewage overflow occured CBS Boston

The overflow happened after heavy rain moved through the region overnight.

River areas in Worcester, Millbury, Sutton and Grafton could be affected, according to the notification.

Overflows are not uncommon and can happen as many as 25 times a year depending on the weather, the city manager's office tells WBZ-TV. The public is now being notified of spills based on a new law.