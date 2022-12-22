Watch CBS News
Worcester Airport, dancers honor Whitney Houston ahead of biopic release

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - Whitney Houston has some fans at Worcester Airport.

"I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the new biopic detailing Houston's rise to fame, stars Naomi Ackie as the famed singer and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and opens Thursday. Part of the movie was filmed at Worcester Airport.

To celebrate the film's release, dancers at Worcester's PZ Dance Academy danced through Worcester Airport on Wednesday, some dressed as airport ground crew, to Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

The Worcester Airport tweeted out the video, adding "We're excited for the opening of @wannadancemovie #IWannaDanceMovie filmed in part at Worcester Regional Airport. It was an honor for us to have #NaomiAckie and other cast + crew on our airport. Thanks @pzdance for this special performance."

