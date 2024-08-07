Researchers find link between high diastolic blood pressure and migraines in women

Women with high blood pressure may be at higher risk of migraine

Women with high blood pressure may be at higher risk of migraine

Women with high blood pressure may be at higher risk of migraine

BOSTON - Some women with high blood pressure may be at higher risk of migraine.

Migraine sufferers are at higher risk of strokes and heart attacks, but does having risk factors for cardiovascular disease increase the risk of developing migraines?

In a new study, researchers in the Netherlands found that women with higher diastolic blood pressure, the lower number in a blood pressure reading, were 16% more likely to have migraines than women with normal diastolic blood pressure.

The same association was not observed in men, and in this study, other cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, and diabetes were not linked to migraines.

Most experts agree, more research is needed in this area.