2 women shot near Revere Beach, State Police close beach

REVERE - Two women were shot near Revere Beach on Sunday evening

State Police said the first shooting happened in the area of Shirley and Centennial avenues at 7:11 p.m. The victim was a female minor who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s total chaos at Revere Beach. Two people have been shot. Large crowds everywhere. Our @wbz crew has witnessed multiple fights. @MassStatePolice & @reverepolice are on scene but clearly outnumbered. pic.twitter.com/aZFM05zhid — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) May 29, 2023

The second shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Revere Beach Boulevard near one of the bathhouses. State Police said a large fight broke out on the Boulevard near the bandstand after the second shooting. I-Team sources said the second victim suffered serious injuries.

State Police closed the beach Sunday night to help restore order and break up multiple fights happening in the area.

It’s unclear if additional police agencies are on the way. So far police have been unable to control the crowds. @wbz pic.twitter.com/xrE0fGDAT3 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) May 29, 2023

State Police do not yet know if both shootings are connected.