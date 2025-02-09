Woman who says she was attacked on Boston street calls for more safety measures

Woman calls for more safety measures after she said was attacked on Boston street

Woman calls for more safety measures after she said was attacked on Boston street

Woman calls for more safety measures after she said was attacked on Boston street

BOSTON - A Boston woman is warning others after she said she was attacked by a man near her apartment on Beacon Hill Friday night.

Says man grabbed her by the neck

Brenna Martinez said she was walking home from JP Licks on Charles Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. She crossed through an alley and noticed two men walking behind her. She stopped to let them pass and that's when she said one of the man attacked her. She said he grabbed her by the neck and told her not to say a word.

"I just fully believed that he was going to rape me or stab me. And so I just screamed so loud, I did not stop screaming, I tried to push back, he pushed the ice cream into my chest," said Martinez.

The two men ran off and the Boston Police Department is actively looking for the suspects. Police are asking for anyone with any information to reach out to them.

Martinez described the men as skinny and White. She's speaking out now and sharing her experience on social media. Her TikTok recounting the story of the attack already more than 50,000 views.

Calling for more safety measures

Martinez said she hopes that her posts on social media can help raise awareness, create change and make her community a safer place.

"There's so many women that said this exact same thing happened to me," said Martinez. "I was like, if I don't post on TikTok, they're not going to say anything, there are women who are not safe right now and I could have died."

Martinez is hopeful that police can find her attackers but in the meantime, she will be advocating for changes in her community. She's calling for more security cameras throughout Beacon Hill to help women feel safe.