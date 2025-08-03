Missing boy from Woburn found safe, say Massachusetts State Police
A boy from Woburn, Massachusetts who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.
State and local police had asked for the public's help Sunday in their search for the 8-year-old. They said he had not been seen by family or friends since Saturday.
Massachusetts State Police said the boy was found safe with his grandfather Monday morning in Cambridge.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.