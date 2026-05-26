Winthrop, Massachusetts man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of wife

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Winthrop, Massachusetts last weekend will be in court Tuesday.

Sean Brewer, 58, is charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife, 47-year-old Jacklyn Berry on Sunday morning.

Jacklyn Berry Roselyn Berry

Investigators said Brewer shot Berry at their apartment on Beacon Street in Winthrop during an argument. Brewer will be arranged in Boston Municipal Court in East Boston.

"Further details will be released at arraignment," the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Berry's family is raising money online to cover costs from the hospital and her funeral.

"Jackie was sweet, loyal, loving, and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend and cousin to so many. Words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us. The world is a little less bright today because she's gone. Jackie, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days," Berry's sister Roselyn Berry said in a statement.

Berry's landlord said she was "a great tenant" who leased the apartment by herself and that Brewer "was not an approved tenant."

"We never received an application for him, he was not on any lease of ours, and we were never notified of a request to accept him as an additional tenant in the building," a spokesperson for Blue Sky Realty said in a statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jacklyn's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Winthrop, Massachusetts is about 6 miles east of Boston.