Woman killed in shooting at Winthrop, Massachusetts apartment

Police in Winthrop, Massachusetts are investigating after a woman died following a shooting Sunday morning at an apartment building.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Beacon Street.

Winthrop police said multiple people called 911 to report a disturbance. Witnesses said there was a verbal argument and a gun had been involved.

When police arrived, they found a woman had been shot.

Police and emergency personnel provided medical aid before the woman was brought to an area hospital.

The Suffolk District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman later died.

According to the Winthrop Police Department, one person was quickly detained after the shooting. They are described as a person of interest.

Police did not release the name of the person of interest.

Several police cruisers blocked off the scene during the investigation. Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County DA's office responded as well.

Winthrop police said that the incident does not appear to have been random. They say the people involved knew each other.

According to police, there is no danger to the public.

No additional details are currently available.

Located on the coast of Massachusetts, Winthrop is near the entrance to the Boston Harbor, not far from Logan Airport. Winthrop has a population of about 19,000 people and is about six miles from Boston.