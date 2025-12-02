Winter storm brings more than 6 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts

As the sun set and the temperatures dropped with it Tuesday night, the snow that fell in Central Massachusetts felt more like frozen pellets falling from the sky.

Snowblowers hummed in Leominster as the city received about half a foot of snow, some of the most during this storm. Scott Single was clearing out his driveway before it got colder. "I am trying to get it up before the ice starts coming down and starts icing everything over," said Single. "It's New England weather; nice one day and then it's crappy the next."

"Roads are very slippery"

Route 2 turned more snow covered the farther west you drove. What started as a cold rain in Boston turned into heavy snow by the time drivers reached Fitchburg. It sent some cars off the shoulder of the road while snowplows made their rounds.

Primary and secondary roads were in pretty good shape by the end of the night, but neighborhood streets remained snow covered and slick.

Fitchburg ended up with more six inches of snow. The city was one of several communities that canceled school on Tuesday.

The slushy roads in Groton kept plow drivers like Scott Mattheson busy. "The roads are very slippery," Mattheson said Tuesday afternoon. "The snow today so far has been sticking together, making it easy to plow."

Nicole Palmer works at a family medical office which decided to close early because of the storm. Fortunately, she has a short commute. "We closed early, yeah we tried to call as many patients as we could," she said.

Katie Linehan is the basketball coach at Littleton High School. They canceled practice on Tuesday afternoon. "I definitely think it was a smart move to cancel, although we love to have practice, but the rain that has kind of turned to ice is making the roads a little bit slippery underneath the snow," Linehan said.

By Tuesday at 10 p.m. virtually no power outages were reported. Fitchburg remained under a snow emergency until Wednesday at 8 a.m.