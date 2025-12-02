How much snow fell in Massachusetts? Here are the totals for December 2

The first snow of the season fell in several towns across Massachusetts Tuesday. It's not a major storm, but it was enough for some districts to cancel school for the day.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Snow totals Massachusetts

Hampden 2.8 inches

Ludlow 2.7

Barre 2.3

Gardner 1.8

Worcester 1.8

Fitchburg 1.6

Tewksbury 1.2