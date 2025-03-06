Map shows where potentially damaging winds will be Friday in Massachusetts

There's another round of potentially damaging winds coming to Massachusetts Thursday night into most of Friday. Winds could reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

You'll notice, and possibly hear, the winds picking up after sunset. West-northwest gusts will be between 25 and 45 mph overnight.

A high wind warning will be in effect into Friday for the Berkshires and central Massachusetts. The rest of southern New England will be under wind advisories.

The wind will peak during the day Friday. By late morning and throughout the afternoon, there will be frequent gusts between 30 and 50 mph across Massachusetts. At some of the higher elevations in Worcester County and in western Mass., gusts could top out near 60 mph.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Power outages, tree damage possible

This will cause scattered tree damage and perhaps some isolated power outages.

Saturday will be another very gusty day but a slight step down from the powerful winds of Friday. The winds will remain busy Sunday but, again, another step down and a noticeable difference.

Also keep in mind that 1-to-2 inches of rain fell in many areas west of Boston Wednesday night.

As we head into spring, events like these are going to become more important. Believe it or not, our entire area still is under some sort of drought classification ranging from "abnormally dry" to "severe drought." As of right now, this is not a major concern.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

However, if we were to enter a prolonged period of drier than average weather this spring, you will be hearing more and more about this deficit.

Daylight Saving Time

This weekend it's time to "spring ahead."

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. You will lose one hour of sleep, but the sunset on Sunday will be at 6:44 p.m.!

Spring time change

Spring fever will be running wild next week as we expect to hit 60 degrees for the first time in 2025 in many areas!

In fact, temperatures will be running well above average across much of the eastern half of the United States next week.

Unfortunately, warming temperatures in March go hand-in-hand with the start of the pollen season.

We are already seeing some low to moderate levels of Juniper in the air in southern New England. Additional tree pollens will start to pop up in the weeks ahead.

March eclipses

Last, but certainly not least, we have two eclipses to look forward to this month!

Next Friday, March 14th, there will be a total lunar eclipse in the early morning.

Two weeks later, New England will be treated to a partial solar eclipse during sunrise on the morning of March 29th.