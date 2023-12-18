Storm knocks out power to tens of thousands in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A powerful wind and rain storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers in Massachusetts Monday morning.

As of about 8:30 a.m., National Grid was reporting nearly 68,000 outages while Eversource had just over 21,000 customers without power in Eastern Massachusetts.

Pepperell, Hingham, Carver, Millis, Newbury, Pelham, Southampton, Haverhill, Swansea, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk and Sutton were among the towns seeing the most outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency power outage map.

Police and fire departments around Massachusetts warned drivers of hazards in the road caused by the damaging wind gusts. In Braintree, the storm brought down overhead traffic lights at Five Corners.

🚧Traffic Alert🚧 Overhead lights at 5 corners are down. Please avoid area / expect traffic delays. Posted by Braintree Police Department on Monday, December 18, 2023

And in Upton, police said Mendon Street was closed after a tree fell onto powerlines and a passing car. No one was injured in the incident.

🚧 MENDON STREET CLOSED 🚧 Mendon Street is closed between Chestnut Street and the Mendon Town Line for a downed tree and... Posted by Upton Police Department on Monday, December 18, 2023

The Wayland Fire Department posted that wires fell on a school bus on Loker Road. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Other reports from weather spotters said there were trees down in Boston, Haverhill, Westport, Dartmouth, Carver, Hingham, Bridgewater, Canton, Hingham, Spencer, Fairhaven, New Bedford, Rochester and Mendon.

Gusts throughout much of the state reached between 40 mph to 60 mph. At Blue Hill Observatory, meteorologists reported a hurricane-force wind gust of 76 mph, tying a record for the date set back in 1978.

As far as rain totals go, the towns reporting more than 2 inches of rain Monday morning included Mendon, Granby, Westfield and Ashfield.