These were the strongest wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts from Monday's storm
BOSTON - Powerful wind gusts from Monday's storm caused extensive damage in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing trees down on to power lines and leaving more than 250,000 customers without power. There was also a ground stop issued at Logan Airport for several hours because of the high winds.
Below are the communities that saw the highest wind gusts on Monday, according to the National Weather Services and WBZ-TV weather watchers.
Blue Hill Observatory, Milton 90 mph
Mashpee 80
Rockport 75
Fairhaven 71
Boston 68
Dennis 68
Onset 67
Dighton 66
Fall River 64
Woods Hole 64
Weymouth 63
Scituate 62
Franklin 61
Norwood 61
Marston Mills 60
Hanover 60
Agawam 60
Nantucket 59
Plymouth 57
Acushnet 55
Gloucester 54
Sturbridge 54
Worcester 51
Bradford 49
Brockton 48
Beverly 48
Swampscott 47
Granby 47
Westford 45
