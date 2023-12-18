These were the strongest wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts from Monday's storm

BOSTON - Powerful wind gusts from Monday's storm caused extensive damage in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing trees down on to power lines and leaving more than 250,000 customers without power. There was also a ground stop issued at Logan Airport for several hours because of the high winds.

Below are the communities that saw the highest wind gusts on Monday, according to the National Weather Services and WBZ-TV weather watchers.

Blue Hill Observatory, Milton 90 mph

Mashpee 80

Rockport 75

Fairhaven 71

Boston 68

Dennis 68

Onset 67

Dighton 66

Fall River 64

Woods Hole 64

Weymouth 63

Scituate 62

Franklin 61

Norwood 61

Marston Mills 60

Hanover 60

Agawam 60

Nantucket 59

Plymouth 57

Acushnet 55

Gloucester 54

Sturbridge 54

Worcester 51

Bradford 49

Brockton 48

Beverly 48

Swampscott 47

Granby 47

Westford 45