Logan Airport issues ground stop due to high winds

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Damaging winds bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Massachusetts
Damaging winds bring down trees, knock out power to thousands in Massachusetts 01:57

BOSTON - There was a ground stop at Logan Airport Monday morning as high winds from a powerful storm caused headaches for flyers.

The ground stop began at 10 a.m. and was expected to continue through at least 1 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's website. Massport told WBZ-TV that the ground stop will be lifted when the winds die down.

The FAA's website said departure delays were averaging 105 minutes due to wind.

Boston recorded a 68 mph wind gust at about 11 a.m. The gusty conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon. 

According to the FlightAware website, 163 flights into and out of Logan were canceled on Monday. Another 246 were delayed. 

Elsewhere throughout the state, the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands and brought trees down onto roads and homes. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 11:25 AM EST

