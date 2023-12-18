Powerful storm causes flooding and tree damage around Massachusetts

BOSTON – A powerful rain and wind storm caused flooding and tree damage around Massachusetts on Monday.

The storm, which knocked out power to at least 250,000 customers, led to a ground stop at Logan Airport.

An Ashland couple was startled when a tree came crashing into their home. Heavy rain then came pouring into the house.

"There was an explosion and it sounded like a bomb. We didn't know where it was coming from," a woman who lives at the home told WBZ-TV.

In Quincy, a tree fell and struck two houses on Spring Street. Though the homes avoided heavy damage, the tree took down wires and the area was without power.

At one Wellesley home, a tree branch broke off and pierced a neighboring resident's roof.

Several communities dealt with flooding, including in Bourne where vehicles were stuck in the water on Circuit Ave. and Scraggy Neck Road.

A car stuck in flood waters in Bourne. Bourne Police

"If there is a large puddle on the road, please do not assume your vehicle can drive through it. Some puddles are much deeper than they appear," Bourne police cautioned drivers.

Route 9 in Wellesley was closed at Route 16 due to the flooding.

In addition, Route 9 westbound in Shrewsbury had to be closed between South Street and Grafton Street due to flooding.