Winchester families, businesses show their Pride with paint

WINCHESTER - Things are starting to look a little more colorful on Main Street in Winchester thanks to the help of dozens of families who painted their Pride.

The Family Action Network of Winchester organized an event allowing community members to paint Pride-related art on the windows of businesses around town.

Many say the Pride paintings in Winchester send a powerful message.

"I really thought that it was important that we have visibility for LGBTQ people in our town," said Lauren Winterer, who is with the Family Action Network and came up with the idea. "The community response has been really amazing. We weren't sure what it was going to be like going in. There was definitely some trepidation, knocking on business doors and talking with folks in town. We were worried about the blowback. But truly, last year, the only negative feedback we got last year was that we cleaned the windows too soon."

Laura Fuller owns The Fuller Cup coffee shop right off Main Street. She said she didn't hesitate to allow people to paint on her windows. "It's special, and you don't often see it," Fuller said. "It's more than just having a business. It's that sense of belonging and feeling safe, feeling wanted and needed."

Winchester families used art on the windows of local businesses to celebrate Pride Month. WBZ News

Jillian Hartline co-owns Book Ends and said the painting created by children of all ages sends a powerful message.

"I think it is fantastic," said Hartline. "Kids come into the world without any expectations of people and how they should act. And to see them paint their version of color and love and people is fantastic."

The Family Action Network said this was the second year they have done the project, and it grew by 20 businesses from the previous year.