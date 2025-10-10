Winchester High School chemical spill forces town to close all schools Friday

All schools in Winchester, Massachusetts were closed Friday after a chemical spill at the high school.

The sulfuric acid spill was discovered in one of the storage closets in the chemistry prep rooms on Thursday night.

No one was hurt, but firefighters shut down the school and a hazardous materials team was brought in to evaluate the situation. The decision was made to keep the school closed Friday. That had a ripple effect through town, because meals for all schools are made at the high school and then sent around the district.

Some students said they were on their way back to school after a golf match Thursday when they got the news that their holiday weekend would start a day early.

"Coach got an urgent email: 'Do not let students go in the locker room. Don't let them go in the school. If there's stuff there, they can grab it tomorrow or next week,'" said student Drew Salyards.

"My mom was pretty scared," student Nate Strachan told WBZ-TV.

It's still not known what caused the spill. Cleaning teams were still decontaminating the area Friday, according to superintendent Frank Hackett.

Schools will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. The district will let families know when students can return.

Sulfuric acid is a highly corrosive chemical that can cause severe burns and tissue damage, according to MedlinePlus.