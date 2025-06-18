Wilyer Abreu says he'll play anywhere the Red Sox need him to play

Wilyer Abreu is inching closer to a return to the Red Sox, and doesn't care where he plays when he gets back. Before he started his rehab assignment with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night, the outfielder said he'll occupy any position Boston needs him to fill.

It's a huge contrast to what Rafael Devers was telling the team before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night. Devers was still miffed about being moved from third base to designated hitter in the spring, and it sounds like he refused to play the field for Boston following injuries to first baseman Triston Casas and third baseman Alex Bregman. On Tuesday, Devers said he'd play wherever the Giants ask him to during his San Francisco introduction.

Abreu won a Gold Glove for his slick fielding in right field last season, but he's ready to play wherever Alex Cora tells him to play when he gets back to the big league club.

"The DH thing depends on how Alex wants to handle it," Abreu said Tuesday, according to MassLive's Katie Morrison-O'Day. "I'm going to do my part, and wherever they need me, on third, DH, outfield, whatever, I'll be up for anything."

Right field is currently being occupied by star Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony, who could also slide into the DH spot when Abreu returns. While Abreu has played all three outfield positions for Boston, he hasn't played the infield at the Major League or Minor League level. But he's willing to give anything a shot for his team.

Abreu has been sidelined since June 9 with an oblique strain. He was the designated hitter Tuesday night and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the WooSox. His RBI single in the bottom of the fifth put Worcester on top 2-0, and Abreu scored a few batters later on an RBI double by Vaugh Grissom to make it a 4-0 game.

Abreu flew out in his other three at-bats, as Worcester won the game, 5-4, over the Buffalo Bison at Polar Park.

When will Wilyer Abreu return to the Red Sox?

Abreu won't be in Worcester long. He plans to rejoin the Red Sox ahead of this weekend's three-game series against Devers and the Giants in San Francisco.

Abreu was in a 2-for-14 slump before landing on the IL earlier this month, but had been swinging a solid bat earlier in the season. Through 64 games, Abreu is slashing .245/.321/.471 with 13 homers and eight doubles. His 13 home runs rank second on the team, trailing the 15 Devers hit during his time in a Boston uniform.