Wilyer Abreu absolutely crushes his first major league home run

BOSTON -- After getting his first hit in the big leagues on Tuesday night, Wilyer Abreu crushed his first major league homer on Thursday afternoon.

And we mean crushed it. The two-run blast was an absolute moonshot by Abrue, who was just called up to the majors on Tuesday.

The Red Sox outfielder smoked a 92 mph fastball from Astros starter J.P. France and sent it 431 feet into the second deck at Minute Maid Park, giving Boston a 3-0 lead over Houston in the second inning.

Dugout hugs and a moment with Boston's celebratory inflatable weights followed for Abreu. The No. 17 prospect in Boston's system now has three hits in his first eight at-bats in the big leagues.

Abreu was called up when Jarren Duran landed on IL, and was thrown into Tuesday night's loss when Alex Verdugo was ejected in the fourth inning. He hasn't looked lost at the plate, and on Thursday, he took one of the best pitchers in the American League deep.

It should come as no surprise, as Abreu launched 22 homers in 86 games for Triple-A Worcester this season. But he's shown over the last three days that his swing isn't just built for the minors; Abreu can also swing a big bat at baseball's top level.