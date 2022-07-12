Wilmington Police release sketch of man who robbed woman at gunpoint

Wilmington Police release sketch of man who robbed woman at gunpoint

Wilmington Police release sketch of man who robbed woman at gunpoint

WILMINGTON – Wilmington Police are searching for a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint.

It happened July 6 on the trails behind Salem Street.

Police said the man approached the woman with a gun and demanded her phone and jewelry.

Wilmington Police released a sketch of the suspect. The victim said that while the man in the sketch does have similar features, he appears younger than the actual suspect.

Police say a man in this sketch is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Wilmington. Wilmington Police

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, about 5'8" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The man was wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark blue t-shirt and darker brown pants.

The victim is believed to have blue eyes, messy darker blonde hair and "unkempt" facial hair.