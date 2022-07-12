Watch CBS News
Wilmington Police release sketch of man who robbed woman at gunpoint

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WILMINGTON – Wilmington Police are searching for a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint.

It happened July 6 on the trails behind Salem Street.

Police said the man approached the woman with a gun and demanded her phone and jewelry.

Wilmington Police released a sketch of the suspect. The victim said that while the man in the sketch does have similar features, he appears younger than the actual suspect.

Police say a man in this sketch is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Wilmington.  Wilmington Police

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, about 5'8" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The man was wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark blue t-shirt and darker brown pants.

The victim is believed to have blue eyes, messy darker blonde hair and "unkempt" facial hair. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 7:23 AM

