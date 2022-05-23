Watch CBS News
Wilmington baby finally home after nearly 7 months in NICU

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WILMINGTON -- A tiny warrior with a big heart got his long-awaited homecoming on Sunday. After nearly seven months at the Beth Israel Hospital NICU, Abel is home in Wilmington for the first time. 

Abel came into the world weighing just one pound and eight ounces. 

Sunday was an emotional day for Abel's family. Hospital staff had the chance to say goodbye and sent Abel off with balloons and bubbles.  

"Finally being able to experience our son at home with our family, with our kids, I feel like we can all thrive now. The mom guilt was surreal, it's been a long time coming and I can finally take a breath and enjoy our son so it's great," said mom Shana Alexander. 

Abel's dad and three siblings are equally excited that he is finally home. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 10:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

