Willson Contreras leaves Red Sox game with bruised hand after getting hit by pitch
Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left Sunday's game against the Rays at the end of the first inning with a bruised right hand after he was hit by a fastball from Tampa Bay's Nick Martinez.
Contreras shook his hand in pain and stopped halfway between the plate and first. Boston's interim manager Chad Tracy and a trainer came out to check on him.
"The quick scans that we do here came back negative, which is good," Tracy said after a 4-1 loss to the Rays. "Sore. That's all we know at this point. ... We'll kind of re-evaluate him (Monday) and the next day and see how he feels."
Contreras stayed in the game while the Red Sox finished their at-bats, but Andruw Monasterio came out to play first at the top of the second.
Contreras is among the majors' leaders in getting hit by a pitch. It was his eighth time this season.