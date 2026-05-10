Rays beat Red Sox 4-1 to take rain-shortened weekend series at Fenway Park

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

Junior Caminero hit a solo homer over the Green Monster, Nick Martinez pitched one-run ball into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Sunday to win the rain-shortened series.

Tampa Bay won for the 14th time in 16 games after their seven-game winning streak was stopped Friday. The Rays gave up three or fewer runs for a franchise-record 16th straight game, the first team to accomplish the feat since 2010 San Francisco Giants did it in 18 straight.

Pitching two years and a day after his mother, Jina, died following a nearly eight-year battle with colon cancer, Boston starter Payton Tolle wore his pant legs near his knees showing his pink socks on Mother's Day.

Martinez (4-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts. Bryan Baker pitched the ninth for his 10th save despite putting two runners on

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a fastball.

Tolle (1-2) gave up three runs in five innings, with seven hits and four strikeouts. He took the mound for the start with the song "Mother" by the band Danzig playing.

Resuming the series after a rainout Saturday, Caminero hit a curveball into the last row of Monster seats in the first for his 11th homer.

Ben Williamson added an RBI single when the Rays made it 3-0 in the third. Cedric Mullins' safety squeeze made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Tolle was coming off his first big league victory in his previous start, when he held Detroit to one hit with eight strikeouts.

Tampa's Nick Fortes slides home safely as Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper gets a late throw in the third inning at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston. Winslow Townson / Getty Images

Up next

Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.95 ERA) is set to start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto Monday. RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.09) is scheduled for the Blue Jays.

Red Sox: Haven't announced a starter for Tuesday against Philadelphia.