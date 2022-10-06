Norwood early childcare center worker accused of assaulting student

NORWOOD – Police have asked a clerk magistrate to determine if a criminal complaint should be issued following an assault allegation at a Norwood early childcare facility.

Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said police were informed on September 28 about the alleged assault of a student at Willet Early Childhood Center. According to the town's website, the facility houses 13 full-day kindergarten classes.

Police opened, and have since finished, an investigation into the allegations.

The department requested a show case hearing before the Dedham District Court's clerk magistrate.

No further information is currently available.