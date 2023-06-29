Lexington's Will Smith, Amherst's Ryan Leonard taken in top 10 of 2023 NHL Draft

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins didn't have a pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night. But a pair of local kids heard their names called early in the evening.

First up was Lexington native Will Smith, who went fourth overall to the San Jose Sharks. The 6-foot, 180-pounder centerman played one year at St. Sebastian's before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he amassed 191 points over two years. Before landing in the NHL, the 18-year-old Smith will play for Boston College in the fall.

But he may not be at The Heights for very long, since he's considered a top-line center at the NHL level. Smith was bombarded with "Fresh Prince of Bell Air" references leading up to the draft, and he's going to hear a lot more throughout his career.

A few picks after Smith was drafted, his linemate with the U.S. Developmental Team heard his name: Amherst native Ryan Leonard. The fellow 18-year-old was given a sweater by the Washington Capitals, selected with the eighth overall pick.

A forward at Pope Francis, Leonard shared the ice with Smith on the top line at the US National Team Developmental Program. And like Smith, he too will be taking his talents to Boston College in the fall.

Eagles fans will get a chance to see a pair of Top 10 picks next season, but they better soak up the local flavor while they can. Smith and Leonard should be in the NHL sometime in the very near future.