Why do some people procrastinate more than others?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - We all procrastinate from time to time, but some more than others. Why?

It's estimated that about 75% of college students and 20% of adults are habitual procrastinators.

Medical News Today asked a number of experts why, and one reason given is a struggle between regions of the brain that seek pleasure and try to avoid stress and those involved with planning and decision-making. 

People with anxiety or depression may feel paralyzed with fear, despair, and perfectionism, and may have slower processing speeds. 

People with ADHD often have problems focusing and may be unaware of an upcoming deadline until it's too late. 

However, procrastination is not always a bad thing.

For example, you are exercising good judgment when you put something on the back burner to prioritize something else that is more important. Or choosing to do something pleasurable before doing a task may be better for your mental health and allow you to bring greater energy and clarity when you finally tackle that task.

