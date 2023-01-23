Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023
BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Plainfield 7.0 inches
Ashby 6.3
Rowe 6.0
Ashburnham 6.0
Pepperell 5.6
Lexington 5.2
Athol 5.0
Newburyport 5.0
Salem 4.5
Reading 4.5
Worcester 4.0
Lynn 4.0
Chicopee 3.1
