Watch CBS News
Local News

Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.  

Plainfield 7.0 inches
Ashby 6.3
Rowe 6.0
Ashburnham 6.0
Pepperell 5.6
Lexington 5.2
Athol 5.0
Newburyport 5.0
Salem 4.5
Reading 4.5
Worcester 4.0
Lynn 4.0
Chicopee 3.1 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.