Where would the Patriots' offense be without Kendrick Bourne?

BOSTON -- Kendrick Bourne spent much of the 2022 season in the doghouse. Now he's the only receiver producing on the New England roster in 2023.

It's hard to imagine what the hopeless New England offense would look like without Bourne this year. He's seemingly the only receiver who can both get open for and catch balls from Mac Jones, currently leading the team with 28 receptions (10 more than Hunter Henry), 307 receiving yards (ahead of Henry again, who has 183 yards), and 144 yards after catch (31 yards more than Rhamondre Stevenson). He's also tied with rookie Demario Douglas with three catches of 20 or more yards this season for the most on the roster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a dud. DeVante Parker can't catch passes that hit him in the palms. Douglas can't stay healthy, and after a Week 1 miscue, Kayshon Boutte is now occupying the doghouse that Bourne took up residence in last season.

That has left Bourne as Jones' only legitimate option at receiver. And Bourne continues to shine now that he's back to being a featured player in the game plan.

Jones targeted him 11 times in Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. New England's three other receivers -- Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Ty Montgomery -- were targeted six times, total.

Bourne was the team's only threat in the passing game Sunday, both downfield and over the middle. He had 10 catches for 89 yards, with seven of those receptions coming on the Patriots' final touchdown drive of the afternoon. Twice on that drive, Bourne caught three straight passes from Jones.

Most importantly for Belichick and the Patriots, Bourne hasn't fumbled at all this season.

"Yeah, KB has done a good job for us all year, not just yesterday," Bill Belichick said Monday morning during his appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "Getting open, with the ball in his hands, after the catch. He's shown some good run skills and the ball security has been much better this year."

Bourne was one of the team's most consistent receivers in 2021, and he's back to that form in 2023 after spending last year in Matt Patricia's crosshairs. While Parker was given -- and somehow held onto -- a three-year extension from the Patriots over the summer, Bourne is playing the final year of his team-friendly deal.

He'd be a good guy to extend, but his production so far also makes him a potential trade candidate for the spiraling Patriots. With New England at 1-5 and the season essentially over, we may get a look at the Pats offense sans Bourne sometime soon. It's a terrifying proposition for fans, and especially Mac Jones.

But for now, Bourne is on pace to put up career numbers (79 receptions, 780 yards, six touchdowns) in a Patriots uniform. Even after another discouraging loss on Sunday, he sounds eager to get back out there and help a one-win team overcome some adversity.

"I think we're all right, man. It's a good test for us. It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are individually and what we are going to bring every day," Bourne said after Sunday's loss. "Are we just going to quit and come in to work to just work? Or are we going to come to work to really work and put in effort so we can change this thing around? If we get guys coming in like that, I think it will change."