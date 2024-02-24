Massachusetts early voting begins Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday primary

Early voting in Massachusetts begins Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday primary

Early voting in Massachusetts begins Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday primary

Early voting in Massachusetts begins Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday primary

BOSTON - Voters in Massachusetts can begin casting early ballots Saturday ahead of the Super Tuesday presidential primary.

Early voting run from Saturday, Feb. 24 until Friday, March 1. Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the presidential primaries. To register to vote, click here.

Massachusetts is one of 15 states which holds its primary on March 5, Super Tuesday.

For a list of early voting locations, click here.