How to register to vote in Massachusetts: Your 2024 guide

BOSTON - It's almost Super Tuesday in Massachusetts - did you register to vote? Presidential primary candidates will be on the ballot, with all eyes on how Nikki Haley does in the Republican race against Donald Trump. Here's what to know about voter registration in the state, and how to make sure you're eligible to vote in 2024.

Voter registration deadlines in Massachusetts

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts is 10 days before an election. So while it's too late to register to vote in the March 5 presidential primary, there's still plenty of time to complete your registration for the Sept. 3, 2024 state primaries and the Nov. 5 general election.

The deadline to register for the September primary is Aug. 24, 2024 and the general election registration deadline is Oct. 26, 2024.

How to register online to vote in Massachusetts

You can register to vote online using the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website if you have a signature on file with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. The virtual form must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on registration deadline day.

How to register by mail to vote in Massachusetts

Click here for a PDF of a mail-in voter registration form. After printing the form, filling it out and signing your name, mail it to your local election office before the voter registration deadline.

First-time voters in Massachusetts should include a copy of their ID showing their name and address with the form, the Secretary of the Commonwealth advises. Otherwise you may have to show ID when casting your first ballot.

How to register in person to vote in Massachusetts

You can register to vote in person by going to your local town clerk, election commission or Boards of Registrars, the state says. Other in-person options are the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth Elections Division at One Ashburton Place in Boston, or the secretary's regional offices.

Automatic voter registration in Massachusetts

You might already be registered to vote in Massachusetts! According to the state Elections Division, automatic voter registration can be triggered when Massachusetts citizens apply for or renew their driver's license, learner's permit or state ID at the RMV. Residents are also automatically registered to vote when they apply for MassHealth benefits or apply for health insurance via the Commonwealth Health Connector.

How to register to vote in Massachusetts if you're a new citizen

Brand-new citizens can vote in Massachusetts, even if the registration deadline has passed.

"If you became a U.S. citizen after the voter registration deadline, you can register to vote in person at your local election office until 4 p.m. on the day before the election," the Elections Division says. "Make sure you bring proof that your naturalization ceremony took place after the voter registration deadline."

How to check your voter registration status in Massachusetts

Click here to check your voter registration status on the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website.

How to check if you're eligible to vote in Massachusetts

Anyone can register to vote in Massachusetts if they are a U.S. citizen, a Massachusetts resident, 18 years of age or older, and not currently incarcerated due to a felony conviction.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Massachusetts.