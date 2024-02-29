How does early voting in Massachusetts work? What you need to know for the 2024 presidential primary

BOSTON – Voters who want to cast a ballot in the 2024 primary election in Massachusetts have options beyond showing up at their polling location on Election Day. Early voting is now available for all registered voters in the state.

In the 2020 presidential primary, 12% of voters took advantage of early voting.

What is early voting?

In the last presidential election cycle, Massachusetts started allowing voters to cast ballots before Election Day. The goal is to increase turnout by allowing more flexibility. There is now a seven-day period before each statewide election for residents to cast early in-person votes.

For the 2024 presidential primary, Election Day is March 5, known as Super Tuesday. Early voting in Massachusetts takes place between February 24 and March 1.

Where are early voting locations in Massachusetts

Each city and town decides individually where, and during what hours, early voting will take place. Some communities even offer limited weekend hours. You can find your city or town's times and location at this link on the Secretary of State's website.

How to vote early in Massachusetts

To cast an early ballot, show up at your designated location during the assigned hours. Some voters may be asked to show identification, for example, first-time voters, voters on the inactive voter list, or if you're casting a provisional ballot.

You will be asked for your name and address and given a ballot for your registered party. Unenrolled voters can choose which party's ballot to draw. You fill out your ballot in a voting booth – just like on Election Day – and return it to the election officials.

How to vote by mail in Massachusetts

Another way to vote before Election Day is to vote by mail-in ballot. For this election cycle, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot was February 27. The ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. on March 5.

Mail-in ballots can, of course, be returned by mail. They can also be dropped in a designated secure location. To find your ballot drop-off location, you can visit VoteInMA.com.

When submitting your ballot, make sure to seal the inner brown envelope, sign the envelope, and put that in the white outer envelope. No postage is required.