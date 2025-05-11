Watch CBS News
Local News

Wheel of Fortune contestant from Boston University wins $28,000 on game show

By
Courtney Cole
Courtney Cole
Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as an anchor and reporter after spending four years in Jacksonville, Florida.
Read Full Bio
Courtney Cole

/ CBS Boston

Boston University employee to compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday
Boston University employee to compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday 01:17

A contestant from Massachusetts won nearly $28,000 on Wheel of Fortune recently.

Kyle MacDonald of Boston made it all the way to the bonus puzzle on the Thursday night episode of the popular TV game show.

Unfortunately, he couldn't figure it out. But, he did walk away with $27,950 in prize money.

MacDonald works at Boston University. He grew up in Canada and watched the show with his grandmother. He said the show helped to teach him the alphabet and develop his reading skills. So, when the opportunity came to get on the show, MacDonald says he was all in. The taping out in Los Angeles was unforgettable.

"It was both simultaneously the shortest day of your life and the longest day of your life, because you're there starting at 7 a.m. and everything is happening at the quickest pace that you've imagined," he told WBZ-TV.

"The most exciting thing was really getting to know all of the other contestants. You spend the entire day with them, and even though you're competing against each other, you're actively cheering each other on."

MacDonald, who told host Ryan Seacrest he loves to travel and go to music festivals, held a watch party in Dorchester when his episode aired. But, he had to keep the result to himself until the show was over.

Earlier this year, Kate Stuntz, a Northeastern University student from Wellesley, won $68,548 on Wheel of Fortune.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. 

Courtney Cole
colecourtney-cropped.jpg

Courtney Cole joined WBZ-TV in 2022 as an anchor and reporter after spending four years in Jacksonville, Florida.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.