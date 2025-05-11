Wheel of Fortune contestant from Boston University wins $28,000 on game show

Boston University employee to compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday

A contestant from Massachusetts won nearly $28,000 on Wheel of Fortune recently.

Kyle MacDonald of Boston made it all the way to the bonus puzzle on the Thursday night episode of the popular TV game show.

Unfortunately, he couldn't figure it out. But, he did walk away with $27,950 in prize money.

MacDonald works at Boston University. He grew up in Canada and watched the show with his grandmother. He said the show helped to teach him the alphabet and develop his reading skills. So, when the opportunity came to get on the show, MacDonald says he was all in. The taping out in Los Angeles was unforgettable.

"It was both simultaneously the shortest day of your life and the longest day of your life, because you're there starting at 7 a.m. and everything is happening at the quickest pace that you've imagined," he told WBZ-TV.

"The most exciting thing was really getting to know all of the other contestants. You spend the entire day with them, and even though you're competing against each other, you're actively cheering each other on."

MacDonald, who told host Ryan Seacrest he loves to travel and go to music festivals, held a watch party in Dorchester when his episode aired. But, he had to keep the result to himself until the show was over.

Earlier this year, Kate Stuntz, a Northeastern University student from Wellesley, won $68,548 on Wheel of Fortune.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV.