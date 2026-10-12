Today is a federal holiday, officially observed as Columbus Day in Massachusetts, though some cities and towns choose to recognize Indigenous People's Day.

Boston and Worcester are among the cities that observe Indigenous Peoples' Day. Legislative pushes to get the name of the holiday changed statewide have been unsuccessful.

Here's what's open and what's closed today in Massachusetts.

Are Massachusetts schools open today?

Schools are closed in Massachusetts today.

Is the RMV open today?

All RMV offices and service center locations are closed today.

Are stores and supermarkets open today?

While "blue laws" in Massachusetts prevent stores from opening on some holidays, all retailers are allowed to open today.

Are liquor stores open today?

Liquor stores are open today in Massachusetts.

Are banks open today?

Many banks choose to close today, but some are open.

Is the post office open today?

The post office is closed today.

Are government offices open today?

Local, state and federal government offices are closed today. Courts are also closed.

Are libraries open today?

Libraries are closed today.

MBTA schedule today

The MBTA will run the subway on a Saturday schedule. Buses will run on a Saturday holiday schedule. The Commuter Rail and ferry will be on a regular weekday schedule.

Free museum admission today

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is offering free admission today to all Massachusetts residents.

Admission is also free at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston as well as the Worcester Art Museum.