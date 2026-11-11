What's closed and what's open on Veterans Day today in Massachusetts?

Today is Veterans Day, a day to give thanks and show appreciation for the men and women who have served in America's armed forces.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday as well as a state holiday in Massachusetts. That means many places like state offices and courts are closed to observe the holiday, while others are open for business as usual.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed today:

Are schools open today?

Public schools are closed on Veterans Day in Massachusetts.

Many private schools and colleges, however, do have classes on Veterans Day.

Is the post office open today?

The post office is closed on Veterans Day.

Are banks open today?

Banks are generally closed on Vetearns Day.

Are restaurants open on Veterans Day?

Yes, restaurants are open on Veterans Day, and many in Massachusetts offer free meals, deals and discounts for veterans and active military members.

Are stores open today?

While blue laws in Massachusetts force stores to close on certain holidays, retailers are allowed to stay open on Veterans Day.

Are liquor stores open today?

Yes, liquor stores can open on Veterans Day in Massachusetts.

Are museums open on Veterans Day?

Museums are open on Veterans Day. The Museum of Science and Museum of Illusions in Boston are offering free admission to veterans on Veterans Day.

The Museum of Fine Arts and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are always free to veterans and their families.

The Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo are also offering free admission today.

MBTA Veterans Day schedule

The MBTA is running a regular weekday service schedule on the bus, subway, ferry and Commuter Rail. Diversions continue on the Green Line through Nov. 15.