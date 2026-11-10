Veterans Day restaurant deals, free meals and other discounts being offered in Massachusetts

Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to thank the men and women who have served our country. Restaurants, coffee shops, museums and more places in Massachusetts are showing their appreciation with special offers and deals for those who have served in the military.

Below is a round-up of Boston-area restaurants and businesses that are offering free meals, discounts and more on Wednesday. Keep in mind that they may require proof of service, like a military ID, and some restaurant deals may only be valid for dine-in only or between certain hours.

110 Grill Veterans Day free lunch

Veterans and active duty military can get a free lunch from a select menu until 4 p.m. at 110 Grill.

Applebee's Veterans Day deal

Veterans can get a free-full size entree from a select menu at Applebee's on Wednesday and a $5 gift card for a future visit.

Aroma Joe's free coffee for veterans

Aroma Joe's is offering a free coffee up to 24 ounces or an energy drink for veterans on Wednesday.

Bertucci's free entree on Veterans Day

Bertucci's is offering a free dine-in pasta entrees for veterans and active duty members on Wednesday.

California Pizza Kitchen free Veterans Day entree

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active military a free drink and entree from a select menu.

Chili's Veterans Day free meal

Chili's is offering a free meal from a select menu on Wednesday to veterans and activity military members.

Chipotle free chips and dip on Veterans Day

Chipotle is offering free chips with choice of guacamole, queso or salsa with any purchase of $5 or more Wednesday.

Denny's Veterans Day free Grand Slam

Denny's is offering a free original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels Veterans Day offer

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering a free coffee and bagel with shmear to veterans and active duty military Wednesday.

Evviva Trattoria veterans meal discount

Evviva Trattoria is offering veterans and active duty military $15 off their meal on Wednesday.

Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo free admission

Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo are offering free admission to veterans and their immediate family members on Wednesday.

Friendly's free burger meal for veterans

Friendly's is offering a dine-in free cheeseburger, fries and drink to veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Honey Dew Veterans Day free coffee

Honey Dew is offering a free coffee of any size to all veterans Wednesday.

IHOP free pancakes on Veterans Day

IHOP is giving veterans a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Legal Sea Foods free chowder on Veterans Day

Legal Sea Foods is offering a free bowl of its New England clam chowder to veterans and active military on Wednesday.

Little Caesars Veterans Day free pizza

Little Caesars is offering a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo to veterans and active military Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. It includes four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

Margaritaville free admission for veterans

Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod in Hyannis is offering free admission to veterans and up to four accompanying family members at their indoor water park.

Museum of Illusions free admission

Veterans and active duty military can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

Ninety Nine Veterans Day free lunch

The Ninety Nine is offering a free lunch from a select menu with the purchase of an entree on Wednesday from opening to 4 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse free Bloomin' Onion

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rewards members who take advantage of the deal will also get a free meal reward for a future visit.

Red Robin free Veterans Day burger

Red Robin is offering a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries Wednesday to all who served.

Sports Clips free haircuts for veterans

Sports Clips locations are offering free haircuts for veterans and service members on Wednesday.

Starbucks free coffee on Veterans Day

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall (12-ounce) brewed Starbucks coffee hot or iced.

Steamship Authority free travel for Veterans Day

Veterans can get a free passenger ticket at any Steamship Authority ticket office before boarding.

Topgolf Veterans Day deal

Topgolf is offering one free hour of game play and a complimentary order of Donut Holes-In-One to active duty military and veterans. A $6 account activation fee applies for first-time players.

Uno Pizzeria Veterans Day free meal

Uno Pizzeria is offering a free meal for veterans Wednesday from a select menu.

Wendy's Veterans Day offer

Wendy's is giving veterans and active-duty military a free Dave's Single burger.

Yard House Veterans Day free appetizer

Yard House is offering a free appetizer to veterans on Wednesday.