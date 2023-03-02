What variant could give you long-term COVID symptoms?

BOSTON – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Debbie writes, "Will any COVID variant give you long-term COVID symptoms?"

Any COVID variant can cause long COVID symptoms but so far, we're seeing less long COVID with the Omicron variant and subvariants than with previous variants, like Delta.

It's not clear why, but may be due to the effectiveness of the vaccines and boosters, previous infections, or mutations making these newer variants less virulent.