What Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn means for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and the NBA

BOSTON -- Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn. The rest of the NBA -- and primarily, the Boston Celtics -- can thankfully now move on with their lives.

Whether the soap opera is actually over or just on a brief hiatus remains to be seen. No one knows how Durant will feel four minutes from now, let alone four months from now when the new NBA season is in full swing. But at least for now, the saga is over.

It ends seven weeks of everything Durant dominating the headlines, and seven long weeks of the superstar being connected to the Celtics in every way, shape, and form. It was fun while it lasted -- but was it really?

The common denominator with every Durant rumor was that Jaylen Brown's name was going to be dragged into the mix at every turn. The budding young Celtics star was used by the Nets to drive up the asking price for Durant, which was likely both flattering and extremely annoying for Brown.

But now the Nets are back in the good graces of Durant, and Brown can live his life in green. At least until the next time Durant wants to try to force his way out of Brooklyn.

This is good news for the Celtics. While most Boston fans understand and respect just how good Kevin Durant is, they also really like Jaylen Brown. These rumors were mostly met with a "thanks, but no thanks" reaction. Durant is awesome, even as he approaches 34, and it's not every day that your team can add an all-world talent. But if the price tag was Brown, who is pretty damn talented himself, another important player from Boston's mix and a truckload of draft picks -- on top of the four years remaining on Durant's contract -- that price was a little too steep for anyone's liking. Especially with the Nets owning very little leverage in the negotiations.

The Celtics felt the same way, unwilling to give into Brooklyn's demands. Brad Stevens never blinked, and now he can turn his full focus onto the 2022-23 season.

What's this mean for the Celtics?

Not that Stevens hasn't had his focus on the upcoming season, but there was probably a part of him waiting to see how the whole Durant saga played out. If the Nets got to the point of lowering their asking price, chances are he would have been ready to pounce. If another team in the East was ready to up the ante, maybe Stevens would have followed suit as well.

Now he doesn't have to worry about any of that, and he doesn't have to worry about Durant going to any of Boston's other competitors in the East. The Celtics have their team for next season, and thanks to the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, they remain title favorites.

How will the Celtics match up with the Nets next season? That depends on Ben Simmons, but the C's had very few issues with the Nets last season. Boston was 3-1 against Brooklyn, splitting the two games that Durant played. They then swept Brooklyn out of the playoffs, making Durant look a little old in the process.

The Celtics were title favorites before the Durant saga started, and they're still title favorites now that the Durant saga is over. It's a good place to be.

What's this mean for Jaylen Brown?

Brown can enjoy his last few weeks before training camp in peace, without the weight of a possible trade weighing him down. Being mentioned in trade talks is nothing new for Brown, but it has to be irritating. Especially when these recent talks came just months after Brown was Boston's best player during the NBA Finals.

Brad Stevens has only been the president of basketball ops. for a little over a year, but he seems to know what he's doing. It's a good bet that he was in touch with Brown every step of the way throughout the Durant process. And Brown should understand the business side of the NBA as he heads into his seventh year in the league.

Brown hasn't spoken about the rumors, but he'll probably have lots to say when the Celtics take the podium for Media Day ahead of the new season. The relationship between player and team may need a little smoothing out when everyone gets back together for camp. We'll see if he's is still happy in Boston, or if his constant involvement in trade rumors turned him a bit sour.

Part of the team's focus will be on keeping Brown as happy as possible. With a max contract on the line, it's in his best interest to go out and have the best season of his career.

What's this mean for the Eastern Conference?

The reason Durant wanted out of Brooklyn is that the Nets are a bit of a mess. Kyrie Irving is as unpredictable as ever. Ben Simmons remains a massive wild card. Steve Nash was exposed throughout last season, and again in Brooklyn's first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics.

It's not going to be all sunshine and lollipops in the borough of Brooklyn. But it's not really a swamp of darkness, either. If Durant is invested -- a big if -- and if Irving is invested -- an even bigger if -- then the Nets could be a problem in the Eastern Conference. Joe Harris is coming back after missing all of last season. Brooklyn added Royce O'Neal via trade just before Durant's demand, giving them a guy who does a lot of everything on the court every night, even if his stat sheet makes it look like it was just a cardio game for O'Neal.

Warts included, the Nets should still be a pretty good team capable of making a deep run. They still slot in behind the Celtics, the Bucks, and the Heat, but if they're healthy and engaged, the Nets should be a lot better than a play-in team.

Should is the biggest word in that statement, though.

What's this mean for NBA fans?

The tabloid reading that is the NBA offseason will go away for a bit. At least until Kyrie rumors pop up and we start to hear that Simmons has no desire to play basketball anymore. Enjoy at least a few days of tranquility while it lasts.

What's this mean for writers everywhere?

Rejoice! Exhale! Rest your Tweeting digits!

In all honesty, thanks for nearly two months of content during a truly down period in the NBA calendar. But it was a lot. A lot of a lot. And when a superstar player wants to be traded and the team you cover is atop his potential destinations, you're going to spend most waking moments (and even some moments of slumber) on the edge of your seat.

Heading on a family hike? Watching the finale of one of your favorite shows? Contemplating one more libation on a Saturday night? The possibility of the Durant trade haunted all of those moments. Even being just a few steps away from the laptop was a dangerous proposition.

Now the Durant watch has ended, and things can return to normal for a bit. It must feel even better for the likes of Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski.

At least until the next massive trade demand rocks the NBA, which could come any day now. Until then, we'll get back to over-analyzing all the guys fighting to make the Celtics roster.