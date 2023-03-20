"Harvard Diet" may help reduce risk of chronic diseases

BOSTON — Experts are discussing a method of healthy eating, but what is the "Harvard diet?"

Harvard's Healthy Eating Plate was first described back in 2011 and serves as a guide for balanced meals that can reduce the risk of chronic disease.

You start by filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables, a quarter with whole grains like quinoa, oats, brown rice, and the last quarter with what they call "protein power" such as fish, poultry, beans, and nuts.

Add healthy oils in moderation and choose water, coffee, or tea over juice or sugary drinks.

And finally, they say don't forget to stay active.