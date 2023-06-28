Whalom Park 'experience' is coming to central Massachusetts this weekend
LEOMINSTER - Remember Whalom Park? The Lunenburg amusement park opened in 1893 and entertained New Englanders for more than 100 years before closing in 2000 to make way for a condo development.
But coming this weekend, a Whalom Park "experience" is popping up at Doyle Field in Leominster from July 14-16 in partnership with Manuel Amusements. It will be put on by the New Whalom Cooperative, a group that is dedicated to preserving the history of the park with a traveling museum "and returning Whalom inspired entertainment to North Central Mass."
The Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise reported last month that the event will feature a scrambler, carousel, swings, a slide and kiddie rides, along with skee-ball and other games.
"These rides are similar if not the same as Whalom's rides," New Whalom Cooperative president Scott Lanciani told the newspaper.
According to the Sentinel & Enterprise, the cooperative's aim is to one day open a permanent museum and entertainment center in the spirit of Whalom Park with rides and an arcade.
