Police shoot and kill man armed with knife at Massachusetts state park

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife at a waterfront state park on Wednesday afternoon.

Weymouth police responded to Webb Memorial State Park off River Street at approximately 4 p.m.

"Police arrived to that location and encountered an individual with a knife who appeared to be in distress," the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a press release. "The Officer immediately administered first aid to the victim prior to transporting him to an area hospital in critical condition."

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire. Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

People who live near the state park heard the chaos.

"I heard one police cruiser then within three to five minutes a dozen," said a neighbor who lives on River Street and did not want to be identified. "They all came in really hot, maybe two or three ambulances and you knew there was some urgency down there or something."

Police search a bush near a building at Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth, Massachusetts after a man was shot and killed by an officer. CBS Boston

SkyEye captured Massachusetts State Police working around a building that neighbors say is the park's public restrooms. With evidence markers on the ground, detectives spent a considerable time searching through a bush in front of the building.

The park is usually packed at that time of day with dogwalkers and joggers.

The District Attorney said the shooting remains under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Weymouth is part of the South Shore region of Massachusetts, about 10 miles south of Boston.