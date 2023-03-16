Pedestrian killed crossing the street in Westwood

WESTWOOD - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Westwood Thursday morning.

It happened on University Avenue at about 9:50 a.m. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office described the victim as an elderly woman but has not yet released her identity.

According to investigators, two nurses stopped to give the woman first aid before an ambulance arrived, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Nissan driver that hit the woman stayed at the scene and spoke to police. No charges have been filed yet and the incident remains under investigation.