100 families displaced after fire in Westboro apartment building

WESTBORO - About 100 families have been forced to move out of their homes for a week, after a fire broke out at the Turnpike Road apartment building in Westboro.

Firefighters say they responded to 293 Turnpike Road around 8:40 a.m. on Monday for reports of heavy smoke coming from a seventh-floor apartment.

It wasn't just the smoke that caused problems, firefighters say there is heavy water damage too.

Firefighters respond to apartment building at 293 Turnpike Road in Westboro CBS Boston

Sonia Pereira was at work when she got a frantic call from her daughter about the fire Monday morning. "How do you displace a whole building; where do these people go at the end of the day?" said Pereira. "It's frustrating, it's frustrating, I just want to go around cursing everyone out."

Power restored next week

Residents said they got letters from apartment management saying because the power was shut off, no one can stay in the building until next Monday as crews work to restore power.

Pereira said renters' insurance wasn't helping. "It's ridiculous with the economy today, trying to stay in a hotel no accommodations because there's no accommodations, we have to figure out what to do, thank God we have family nearby," added Pereira.

For residents like Abhishek Pandey, his wife and his baby, the big question is: "When will we be able to go back to our apartments? That's the main question I have as of now and everyone is having the same question," said Pandey.

Pandey said he and his family were going to a hotel like many residents, unsure if they'll be compensated for it. The fire is still under investigation.