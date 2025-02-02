Could Wes Welker be returning to New England? Latest rumors on Patriots coaching staff.

FOXBORO – New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel continues building his coaching staff. According to a new report, one familiar face is a possibility for a return to Foxboro.

Vrabel, who was hired after the firing of Jerod Mayo, has been busy building a veteran staff since joining the team he won three Super Bowls with as a player.

He has hired Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator and Terrell Williams to run the team's defense. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, there's a chance that former Patriots great Wes Welker could join the staff as well.

Could Patriots hire Wes Welker?

Vrabel has not yet hired a wide receivers coach. According to Reiss, Welker "is among the options the Patriots have considered" for the position.

Welker was fired as Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach following the season. Prior to his time in Miami, Welker worked on the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-2021.

In 93 games playing for the Patriots, Welker racked up a total of 7,459 yards, the third-most receiving yards in franchise history.

He began his coaching career with the Houston Texans while Vrabel was serving as the team's defensive coordinator in 2017.

Will Matthew Slater return?

Reiss also had a report on one Patriots coach who may not be likely to return.

Matthew Slater, a longtime kick coverage specialist for the Patriots, was serving as special assistant to Mayo last season.

According to Reiss, that position will not be carrying over as Vrabel takes over.