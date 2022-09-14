Tewksbury company sponsoring annual "World's Largest Pet Walk"

"World's Largest" pet walk coming September 24 and it's not just for dogs

BOSTON – At Wellness Pet Company, every day is "bring your pet to work day."

"I have two dogs myself and I know I look forward to spending time with them every day. They really do make your life better," said Chanda Leary, director of consumer experience for the Tewksbury-based company.

Wellness Pet has started a partnership with Pet Partners as they are sponsoring the fifth annual World's Largest Pet Walk on Sept 24.

Anne Stoma and her dog Sophie have a walk planned with friends.

"We have planned a special walk. We are going to do one of the rail trails in Massachusetts and we are then going to finish up with some nice ice cream," said Stoma, a Pet Partners therapy volunteer.

This means you can walk any pet, with no limitations.

"I don't know about an elephant, but I know there will be guinea pigs, maybe some llamas, ponies, horses, certainly dogs and cats," Leary said.

"One of our colleagues has a turtle. Maybe he can bring his turtle out? That would be a long walk, maybe he will just walk him to the end of the driveway and back," added Zach Bernard, digital marketing specialist for Wellness Pet.

The only goal of the World's Largest Pet Walk is to make sure pets and pet owners continue growing their relationships.

"It's so awesome to walk with so many other folks and their pets," Leary said. "All of us Wellies will be walking and it's so great that we are all walking together to help the cause and to help more people see the benefits of pets in their lives."