Wellesley considering pickleball court changes after noise complaints

WELLESLEY – Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but it seems not everyone is happy with its popularity.

Noise complaints over the paddle game led to a hearing in Wellesley Friday morning.

"It's like hearing a perpetual game of ping-pong," said Christopher Garris, who lives next to the courts.

Wellesley's Recreation Commission held a meeting to discuss the pickleball courts at Sprague Field after residents complained the noise from the sport is too loud.

"Those courts were built for tennis," Eric Pajonk, a resident who lives near the courts, said during the meeting. "I think all of us who moved in anticipated tennis noise would be made and suddenly you're having a much louder noise."

Multiple neighbors who live near the courts have expressed frustration over the noise.

"I don't think anyone is arguing against pickleball, per se," John Smitka said. "It's a great activity for people. That is not really what's an issue, what's [an] issue are people who are adversely affected by the location of it."

The noise in question is the popping sounds made when the plastic perforated ball is hit by paddles on a badminton-sized court.

During the pandemic, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association said participation doubled — causing more players on the court and noise complaints from neighbors.

"Spring courts have been our home for this activity," said Kenna Giuliani, a resident and pickleball player. "Yes, you may hear the noise of the ball hitting the paddle, but more importantly you hear the laughter and fun the players are having."

The commission will take Friday's hearing into consideration along with input from the Wellesley School Commission and town before making any decisions regarding what to do with the court.

Residents made suggestions such as moving the courts further away from the homes, or installing sound-absorbing fences.