2 Massachusetts colleges will cost more than $100,000 next year

Two colleges in Massachusetts will cost more $100k per year

Two colleges in Massachusetts will cost more $100k per year

Two colleges in Massachusetts will cost more $100k per year

It is the cloud that looms over the pursuit of a higher education. There's the dream school, the ideal program, and the price tag that comes with it.

Greater Boston is known to be expensive, but the recent release of local university's 2025-2026 tuition and costs assessments has sent one college into the record books.

Wellesley College

According to its website, Wellesley College is set to charge over $100,000 for undergraduate students next academic year. That's a first in our area. The college's website said it includes tuition, room and board, along with travel and other expenses.

As reported in the Boston Business Journal, this price tag puts the undergraduate program ahead of Harvard's and on top of a slew of other universities set to charge more than $90,000 a year.

Tufts University international grad students

Tufts University will also start charging international graduate students over $100,000.

"I think it's a robbery," said Tufts University undergraduate student Danielle Anderson. "College should be free."

"I think it's kind of ridiculous to pay that much per year," said Tufts graduate student Sarah Neubecker. "Student loans are a big deal, and the cost of grad school is a lot. So, I definitely weighed it as the number one or two factor when I decided on grad programs."

Wellesley College reported their average annual grant to be $59,000 per student. Other institutions report similar statistics with most students receiving some financial assistance.

"I think it was one of the biggest factors honestly," said Josh Lamouth on the impact the cost of college has on what school he chose to attend. "It's obviously a huge barrier to entry for people who want to pursue a higher education. It's a big problem for that. I hope it goes down at some point because I feel like it's only been going up the last 20 or 30 years."