Wegmans recalls butter with dill sold in Mass. over listeria concerns

BOSTON - Attention Wegmans shoppers: The supermarket chain has recalled one of its butter brands over contamination concerns.

The recall affects 3.5-ounce tubs of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" sold in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. The expiration dates range from July to November of 2022. Click here for a full list of the recalled products.

Wegmans said its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, notified the butter-maker of the positive listeria test.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Listeria infection symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Anyone who bought the recalled butter can return it to the store for a refund.

Wegmans has stores in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Natick, Northboro and Westwood.