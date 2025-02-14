Weekend To Do List: Activities for Valentine's Day and school vacation week

BOSTON - It's Valentine's Weekend and the start of school vacation week and there's plenty going on that couples and families will enjoy in Massachusetts.

The Rink at MarketStreet in Lynnfield

Head to Lynnfield for a special ice skating experience at the Rink at MarketStreet. Enjoy skating under twinkling lights, complete with music, fire pits and a warming tent. Visit MarketStreet's Green for all the fun through Feb. 23.

When: Through Feb. 23. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Special February break hours, Feb. 17-21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Green, MarketStreet, 600 Market St., Lynnfield

Cost: $12 to skate, $6 for skate rental. Kids under 3 skate free

Click here for more information

School Vacation Pickleball in Natick

Keep the kids active indoors at Natick's new pickleball complex for school vacation. Bosse combines pickleball with delicious food for a day the whole family can get in on! With specials for school vacation week, it's the perfect chance for the kids to try a new sport. Don't forget to check out their Valentine's experience too if you're looking for something to do with your loved one.

When: Monday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Bosse Pickleball Court, 310 Speen St., Natick

Cost: $89 for Valentine's Day, $300 for three sessions of kids classes

Click here for more information

Adult Maple Stroll at Appleton Farms

It's maple sugaring season at Appleton Farms in Ipswich! An adult maple stroll takes place Saturday along the farm's roads. Learn the history and science behind making local syrup and if you have smaller kids, check out Maple in the Barnyard. Pre-register for your spot online first and if you can't make it this weekend, the maple-flavored fun continues every weekend through the end of March.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Where: Apple Farms, 219 County Rd., Hamilton and Ipswich

Cost: $12 for members, $20 for non-members

Click here for more information and to register